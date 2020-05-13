The Monthly Industrial Activity Indicator (IMAI) reported its worst result in 11 years 2 months, falling 3.37 percent last March, which also added two drops, indicate seasonally adjusted figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) . Read Consumer Prices with Historical Drop; inflation also decreases

In January 2009, months after the global financial crisis exploded, the country’s industrial activity fell 4.17 percent, making the result of March this year the worst in 134 months.

#IMAI the fall in manufacturing production during March 2020 (-4.8% m / m) was the most important within the industry components; it represented the second step down in six months.

May 12, 2020

The sharp decrease in the indicator for March came amid declines in the four main groups that comprise it, led by manufacturing industries, with a decrease of 4.76 percent, just below the setback of January 2009 in which it had a setback of 5.24 percent.

Among the measures to contain the expansion of the coronavirus, 15 of the 21 branches of the manufacturing sector decreased and six observed increases in production.

Some branches that stood out for their unfavorable results were transport equipment manufacturing, with a decline of 21.47 percent in March, its biggest decrease since January 2009, followed by a 10.02 percent decline in the wood industry.

In contrast, among the branches with rising production, manufacturing of petroleum and coal products stood out, with 14.61 percent, as well as the paper industry, with 2.20 percent, among others.

The generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy, water and gas supply through pipelines to the total final consumer, meanwhile, presented a 1.75 percent drop, accompanied by the 1.39 percent setback in construction.

In construction, its three components suffered setbacks: specialized construction jobs of 2.27 percent, construction of civil engineering works of 2.17 percent and building of 0.78 percent.

Mining reported a decrease in its production of 0.85 percent last March, as a result of reductions in two of its three main variables.

Mining of metallic and non-metallic minerals, except oil and gas, fell 6.93 percent and mining-related services fell 5.66 percent, while oil and gas extraction advanced 0.20 percent, the fifth in row.

According to the seasonally adjusted data of the Inegi, the country’s industrial activity fell 4.91 percent in March compared to the same month of 2019 and incidentally reached 18 months with negative variations. The referred decline is the deepest in 125 months at annual rate.

Within industrial production, construction decreased 6.97 percent annually in March, manufacturing decreased 6.44 percent, and the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy, water and gas supply by pipelines to the total final consumer 0.50 percent, while , mining increased 1.48 percent.

Inside construction, civil engineering construction fell 18.00 percent annually last March, its worst performance since the 21.29 percent collapse in November 1998.

In manufacturing, the greatest reduction occurred in transportation equipment manufacturing of 21.06 percent, while the largest increase was registered in the food industry of 3.55 percent.

