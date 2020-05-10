Specialists agree that the quarantine will not end on May 30, as the government estimates, and could take about two more weeks.

..- Mexico will reach the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic this week, according to official projections, with hospitals at the limit of their capacity in the most affected regions and a dark economic outlook.

The country ranks second in Latin America by number of deaths after Brazil, with 2,507 deaths as of Tuesday, in addition to 26,025 infected. The government estimates that the virus will leave about 6,000 dead in Mexico.

But with a population of more than 120 million, its death rate from COVID-19 is 1.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Johns Hopkins University calculations, below 9.18 in Ecuador, 4.2 in Peru or 3.52 in Brazil.

The vast majority of cases are concentrated in five cities: Tijuana, Culiacán, Cancún, Villahermosa and especially in the huge metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico. In Mexico City, health systems already feel suffocation.

“We are saturated, that is, our intensive care therapies and our availability of ventilators is saturated,” Justino Regalado, deputy director of Pneumology at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), one of the most prestigious in the country, told ..

Of the 56 hospitals enabled in the metropolitan region, the most densely populated in the country with 22 million inhabitants, 25 no longer have beds or respirators available, according to local media accounts.

The capital and the neighboring State of Mexico, where the metropolitan area is located, total 11,352 infected and 771 deceased. In contrast, regions such as Durango, the fourth largest state in the country, has 80 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

“We have flattened the curve”

With this disparate picture, the undersecretary of Health and spokesman for the government strategy, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated next Friday as the peak date of the number of infected, based on the cities with the most cases.

The official assured on Tuesday that the measures of isolation and suspension of non-essential activities, which began on March 23, have reduced the rate of duplication of cases, from every two days when the epidemic began, to every six days today.

“The epidemic is slowing down (…) We have flattened the curve,” said López-Gatell.

Their calculations differ from that put forth by the Pan American Health Organization, which warned on Tuesday that several countries in the region, including Mexico, are doubling cases at a “worrying” rate of four days or less.

After the peak of confirmed cases another hospitalized patient is expected, in the following 10 to 15 days, when some detected cases then develop the disease.

Dr. Regalado warns that the “plateau” phase will come later, with a high and constant number of patients. “It could be a couple of weeks, maybe a little longer, to start to decline slowly,” then the doctor anticipates.

Evidence from countries such as the United States and Italy indicates that Mexico actually still has two weeks to touch the peak of infections, said Rodrigo Jácome, a researcher at the Faculty of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Quarantine will be extended

Jácome and Regalado agree that the quarantine will not end on May 30, as the government estimates, and could take about two more weeks.

Meanwhile, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already planned to reopen key economic sectors such as construction, mining and the automotive industry since mid-May, “if the health authorities allow us.”

“Although there are fewer cases (…) there will still be a considerable number of sick people and it will be impossible to revive the economy,” said Jácome.

The gloomy economic outlook for Mexico, whose GDP would drop 7.1% this year, according to a recent central bank survey, would explain the president’s urgency.

The president disappointed the markets for his iron refusal to apply countercyclical policies. Although it announced cheap loans and direct financial aid, its incentives are short compared to what was proposed in the United States, Chile or Peru.

Criminal violence, another major problem in Mexico, does not give truce either. Even in quarantine, March was the most violent month so far in the government, with 3,000 murders and 78 femicides.

Despite the storm clouds, López Obrador’s popularity is around 50%, according to several surveys. A poll by the newspaper El Financiero even indicated a rebound in April against March due to its handling of the health crisis.

