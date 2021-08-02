Has tennis gotten boring?

Matthew ebden He dared to tweet with some controversy this Sunday, where he questioned the quality of modern tennis. The Australian, just after finishing the men’s Olympic final, reflected aloud about the defects found in the current style on the court.

“Has tennis gotten too boring? Olympic gold match, slow court, slow balls, same play at every point, both hit big and neither is able to get a winner, every point ends in error. Without any Diversity. There is no reward for risk. Is it boring? “