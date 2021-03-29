has signed a contract with HBO to develop new series

The contract with which George RR Martin will be linked to HBO to develop fictional content will last five years. Specifically, will produce and supervise the sequels to Game of Thrones, which are already being developed at different rates. The one that is more advanced of all of them is House of the Dragon, whose premiere is scheduled in 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter speaks of an eight figure sum for this supervision contract, to which are added two new series in whose development it will collaborate to different degrees. One of them is ‘Who Fears Death’, an adaptation of the very peculiar post-apocalyptic novel by Nnedi Okarafor that we read here as ‘Who’s afraid of death’. The other is ‘Roadmarks’, a sophisticated sci-fi fantasy story with a road that travels through time, based on a novel by the classic Roger Zelazny that we know here as ‘Signs on the Road’.

Just a small sample

Fans who want someone they trust to tie Martin to a chair so that he can write the conclusion of his most famous literary saga at once will have to find another tactic, because this deal with HBO is just part of the many adaptations of the author that are prepared by different platforms, and in which Martin is involved to a greater or lesser extent. For example, the ‘Wild Cards’ anthologies, which Martin compiled and edited, will be adapted into Peacock. And Paul WS Anderson is preparing a film adaptation of a short story, ‘In the Lost Lands’.

And then, of course, there are all the ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs that HBO is preparing and that are already underway. Some of them have no title, like the one that orbits around Queen Nymeria, which takes place a thousand years before that seen in ‘Game of Thrones’, making this series the chronologically oldest project in the Westeros timeline. Others seem to be more advanced, such as ‘The Sea Snake’, starring Lord Corlys Velaryon, married to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and who receives the nickname of the title.