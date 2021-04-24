Has Sarah Kohan sent Chicharito a hint about his new girlfriend?

If there was still any doubt about the separation – yet to be confirmed – of Chicharito Y Sarah Kohan, the last appearance of the player of the LA Galaxy in a place as popular as the SoHo House in the city, very well accompanied by an influencer named Caitlyn Chase would have served to clear them.

The couple, who have two children in common, have been living separate lives for months; in fact, she spent a long time in her native Australia with her offspring before returning to the United States last March.

Now Sarah has returned to update her social networks after the news came to light that her ex would have a new girlfriend to share a publication that many have interpreted as a not subtle reproach to the speed with which the athlete seems to have turned the page in the sentimental ground.

The model has preferred to use the words of another person, the writer John Green, to accompany a black and white image of her in which she poses in a bikini with one hand inside her pants.

“Sometimes people don’t understand the promises they make when they make them …”, Sarah affirmed, endorsing one of the most famous phrases of the novel ‘Under the Same Star’ and at the same time debunking the hypothesis of a reconciliation. with the Mexican.

