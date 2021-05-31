Has Ocon’s performance improved that much? “I wanted this for a long time”

The Frenchman is finding his best version in his sixth season in Formula 1 after reaching the second drawer of the podium in 2020, a year in which he was widely surpassed by his then teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

It is true that Alpine’s first points in Formula 1 came in Imola by both drivers after Kimi Räikkönen received a harsh sanction once the race was over, which allowed Fernando Alonso to climb back to tenth position. However, since then Esteban Ocon has added 10 by 4 of an Alonso who is having a hard time, even more than he expected, to show his best version again.

This is preceded by a 2020 in which Ocon was almost doubled in points by Daniel Ricciardo in the last year of Renault as a whole team: 119 compared to 62 at the end of last season, a return of the French driver to the premier class of motorsport that helped him to discover his shortcomings.

Ocon again scored in Monaco, while Alonso could only be 13th.

However, # 31 ensures that this improvement in his state of form has been progressive and that it already began at the end of last year. “I have a feeling that my performance has nothing to do with what we did last year“, he claimed. «I feel much better, with much more confidence. It seems to me that we are doing a much better job with the set-up of the car. As a result I have achieved a lot of performance, ”he added.

Even Ocon recalls that “in Abu Dhabi I also qualified ahead of Daniel”, although at the end of 55 laps at Yas Marina he saw two positions behind the Australian, a few good sensations that allowed him to get a podium in Sakhir.

“Everything is working fine for now”

“Everything is working fine for now,” pointed out an Ocon who guarantees that they are being able to take “Almost the maximum” of each Grand Prix weekend. Also, Josh Peckett, his new career engineer, plays a “fundamental role” in this new stage he is going through, an old acquaintance from his time at Manor.

«Then there is also Stuart Barlow as my performance engineer. They were working on the Wehrlein side of the garage at the time, and together we made an excellent team. I am very happy with what we are currently building, because it is what I wanted for a long time, “concluded an Ocon whose motivation is through the roof while waiting for the regulatory revolution of 2022.