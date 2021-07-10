Has Jennifer López provoked Shakira in her new song?

Shakira told the world that her hips didn’t lie. In 2005, he impressed fans and critics with his song. “Hips Don´t Lie” in its version “Bamboo & Hips Don’t Lie”, which also sounded during the 2006 World Cup final, where Italy was crowned world champion over France in the penalty shootout. Today Jennifer López launched “Cambia el Paso” and there she makes a reference around her hips. Will this be a wink or a challenge to the Colombian singer?

In “Change the Step” Jennifer López says: “She knows that her hips do not fail her.”

It should be remembered that prior to JLo and Shakira performing at halftime of the 2020 Super Bowl, it was said that the singers did not get along, because the “diva from the Bronx” did not feel comfortable sharing the stage with her. .

Above it they did show affinity, and both also wiggled their hips for the audience, showing that they both know very well how to move them.

JLo’s song itself highlights the breakup or end of a relationship where the woman recognizes that the man she is with does not deserve her. He states that she is aware of this fact and then assumes her singleness with amusement. He takes over the situation and makes it clear to the world that now he will do what he wants with whoever he wants because he is free.

The facts could basically be a summary of the current life of the interpreter, who effectively ended her relationship with Alex Rodríguez, months ago. And it is even said that this was due to the infidelities of the former Yankees player, which is why some believe that this is what JLo refers to when he sings: “He doesn’t deserve to hold her in his arms. She knows it, she knows it. ”

