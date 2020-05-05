In the middle of Star Wars Day, fans were surprised to see the return of one of the most popular characters currently, as Robert Rodríguez published the first image of Baby Yoda in ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

The filmmaker known for his work on films like ‘Sin City’ and ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ He confirmed that he had directed an episode of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’.

And while it was already expected that the cute character would return for the next installment in the Star Wars series, fans wanted to know if he had already grown a bit.

It was in early 2020 that sources close to Star Wars assured that Rodríguez had joined the production, joining a list of directors that includes Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jon Favreau, the latter of whom has a good working relationship with Disney.

“First of all, we have great faith in Jon. Both as a storyteller, but also as a storyteller like George who knows how to use technology for the good of his stories, and the good of the audience who ultimately instance, you will hear or see the stories, “Bob Iger told The Star Wars Show.

But, now Rodríguez has officially confirmed it while showing the first image of Baby Yoda in ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian # MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW – Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

“I am very honored to say that I have had the rare privilege of directing the greatest star in the universe,” Rodriguez posted, along with a photo of him posing with Baby Yoda’s animatronic puppet.

Little Baby Yoda, who is not his official name, can be seen in the first season of the first live-action Star Wars series, while the premiere date for the second season ‘The Mandalorian’ has not been confirmed but it is expected to be in October.