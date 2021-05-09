has fallen in the middle of the Indian Ocean

Last week the alarm went off: a gigantic Chinese rocket was about to re-enter the atmosphere without any control. In the last hours it has finally happened, the Long March 5B has returned to Earth, falling uncontrollably into the Indian Ocean. It is one of the largest space debris that has fallen out of control in the entire history of mankind.

Long March 5B was around 30 meters high and a little over 20 tons in weight. Days ago completed its mission to bring the first module of the Chinese space station into orbit, the Tianhe. The rocket’s core stage failed to return once it left the station in orbit, so it ended up orbiting the Earth until it reentered the atmosphere.

Close to the Maldives and reckless

For the past few days astronomers, trackers, and hobbyists have been monitoring the rocket’s trajectory to determine when and where it could fall back to Earth. The rocket returned to the atmosphere finally over the Arabian Peninsula, yes, it did not land there.

From sudia Arabia pic.twitter.com/e0Pn84BZOY – Muhammad Ehsan (@ Muhamma38452517) May 9, 2021

The touch with the earth’s surface occurred later at coordinates 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude. These coordinates correspond to Indian Ocean, near the Maldives. Unless otherwise confirmed, the rocket did not cause any human damage, it simply ended up submerged in the water.

China’s Manned Space Engineering Bureau said that the “vast majority” of the debris burned when it re-entered the atmosphere. The confirmed re-entry thus ends the days of surveillance by hundreds of thousands of people around the world. While there has been no damage, many experts and especially from the United States see this act as reckless.

Debris from a large Chinese rocket, the Long March 5B, landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, China’s space administration said. # ChineseRocket # LongMarch5B pic.twitter.com/E3oAYsgwxq – Pradeep Poonia #SaveIndia (@pradeeeppoonia) May 9, 2021

Measuring 33 meters high, 5 meters wide and weighing more than 20 tons, the central stage of the Long March 5B captured all eyes. His reentry out of control raised concerns, being the sixth largest object to re-enter the atmosphere in an uncontrolled way.

Generally, the stages of the rockets that return to Earth do so in a controlled manner. For this they have an extra boost that allows technicians decide when to re-enter the atmosphere, thus controlling that it falls in the middle of the ocean and away from human beings. This has not been the case with the Long March 5B, although luckily the result has been the same.

Via | @ planet4589