Has ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​had to eliminate a pandemic subplot?

Let’s put it like this: Falcon and the Winter Soldier He has problems. Faced with the soberly drawn scripts that we usually see in Marvel (with character arcs developed throughout several films), the last MCU series that faces its final episode on Disney + presents a plot full of inconsistencies and, above all, crammed of elusive characters and motivations. Episode 3 finished confirming it, but everything related to the Sin Banderas has puzzled the public since the very beginning of fiction. They are the enemies that Sam and Bucky have to face, but in the absence of a chapter nobody is sure what their motivations are, or what they want to do.

The matter is even more thorny because Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem to ask us to empathize with them, especially through the character of Karli Morgenthau (Erin kellyman) and of a redemption that undoubtedly knocks on his door. So let’s try to weigh what we know. The Flagless claim that the world will go back to the way it was during the Lapse, after Thanos extinguished half the world’s population and before the Avengers brought it back to life. They want, more specifically, a unified world, without differentiated nations. Why, or how they plan to achieve it, is the main question. And the youtuber Nando v Movies could have cleared it up.

Not understanding something that the script of the series has explained precariously, but rather throwing a theory related to the production of Falcon and the Winter Soldier of the most plausible. According to this, the series directed by Kari Skogland would have included in his original script a pandemic crisis that would specify the objectives of the Flagsless, and that would have been eliminated once the coronavirus terrorized us in the real world. Let’s dive into it.

Tests

In the first two episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Flagless are shown stealing vaccines. It is a whole load that motivates Karli’s first confrontation with Sam and Bucky, but we are never given details about these, nor what is the disease they have to cure. At all times, the protagonists refer to them as “resources”, highly prized by the US government Later in Budapest we discover that Mama Donya, Karli’s mentor, is ill with tuberculosis, and later dies from it. Nando v Movies has put the dots together: the vaccines are for a recent virus, the same one that afflicts Mama Donya.

He thinks so because these vaccines have not been spoken of again, despite how precious they are to the United States, and because the scene about Mama Donya and her illness is written and executed in a strange way. In fact, we never see a character saying the word “tuberculosis” flat; we always do it in voice over. The dialogues would have been rewritten after the scene was shot, inserting new lines from the performers. In the original version of the script, Mama Donya would have died from this unknown virus.

Erin Kellyman in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

In another moment of the series, one of the Sin Banderas defines a refuge they will end up as “cleansed”. Are you referring to the fact that the authorities will not be able to find them there, or that in this place they are safe from the virus? They are still conjectures, but around this possible pandemic, the actions of the Sin Banderas would make much more sense: the virus would have erupted in the five-year period in which the Earth’s population was decimated, spurring the creation of vaccines that Once the disappeared returned, they were insufficient. Repatriation would be even more complicated by the reappeared poor people, who now would not have access to this medication.

The Flagsless, in this context, would act as authentic Robin Hoods, worrying about the neglected people who now die without remission because of the virus and trying to bring them a remedy. A plot that would build immediate bridges with today (where the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 is being a tremendous chaos), but that would undoubtedly be very uncomfortable for the people of Disney and Marvel. So much as to try to eliminate it without leaving a trace.

The Flagsless in action

The dates fit

The fact that the Flagsless are stealing vaccines would make them a much more pressing threat than what we see in the series as such, where they have not done much but it has been enough to put the new Captain America on his trail and demand that Bucky Free a dangerous war criminal (Baron Zemo). And there is material evidence that a fundamental plot of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has indeed been removed, devoting it to that crammed and terribly written series that we are witnessing.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier started filming in October 2019 in locations like the Czech Republic. Most of the series had already been completed before the arrival of the coronavirus in Europe in March 2020, but once the pandemic took shape, filming had to stop and it was not resumed until several months later, in August of the same year. Something that caused a change in the Marvel calendar in the first instance: Scarlet Witch and Vision it would be the series that would inaugurate Phase 4 within Disney +, and not Falcon and the Winter Soldier as originally envisioned.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson

When filming was resumed, rumors of rewrites of the script already arose, which according to the theory of the youtuber would have led to the complete elimination of the virus plot. For this elimination to be possible, scenes were discarded and dialogues were retouched, having as a main consequence that the Sin Banderas, now, are terrorists whose motivation has never been specified and who are weighing down the plot beautifully. It is possible that the last chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally shed light on these plans, of course, and since Disney has not made anything official, we will have to wait for this Friday to finish giving definitive fuel to this theory.