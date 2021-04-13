Has Cristiano’s patience run out?

Although he is the scoring leader in Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been able to guide his team and that does not make him happy. Juventus, who were able to win against Napoli and more recently defeated Genoa, are still unable to continue climbing positions.

Already eliminated from the Champions in a very early instance and before a rival in the inferior role (Porto), no chance of winning the Scudetto and only with the hope of winning the Coppa Italia against Atalanta, Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes the possibility of leaving Juventus to return to Real Madrid.

In fact, and according to sources from the newspaper AS, the Portuguese would be willing to cut his current salary in order to return to Madrid the following season, however, the meringues have not shown themselves to Cristiano’s interest.

On the other hand, Juventus, aware of the situation, and in its idea to cut the team’s expenses a little, has already put a price on Cristiano. Any team that is willing to pay 25 million to the ‘vecchia signora’ for the Portuguese will be able to take him. Certainly a fairly low price for a footballer of such caliber as CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo accumulates an incredible 32 goals in 37 games played in all competitions so far this season. Since he joined the Bianconero team in 2018 he has scored 97 goals in 126 games and despite being the top scorer in Serie A this season, with 25 goals, it has not been enough for his team to be at the top of the board.

In fact, Juventus could be out of the Champions League for the following season where they will still have to face tough teams and direct rivals such as they are. Atalanta next weekend, and Milan. He will also have to deal with Inter, who continues to accumulate an incredible streak of games in a row winning in Serie A (10 so far).

His current nervousness and discomfort is notorious. In the game against Genoa, he was tense, restless because things were not going well for him and even conflicted with rivals. When the game ended, he quickly went to the locker room, taking off his shirt and throwing it on the floor., and according to ‘La Gazzeta dello Sport’ he began to punch the wall.

Without a doubt, his intention to leave Juventus is clear, the question is, where will Cristiano go?