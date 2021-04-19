has completed its first flight on Mars

After the flight, Ingenuity has sent Perseverance technical data about what it has done, and that information has been transmitted to Earth including a black and white photo of the Martian surface as it flies first and then after it recharges. batteries, a second color photo of the Martian horizon, taken with a different camera.

Recall that the helicopter traveled to Mars attached to the bottom of the Perseverance rover, who landed on the red planet on February 18 on a mission to search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Although it will not contribute to the scientific objectives of the mission, it is a technology demonstration, hopefully it can pave the way for future flyers to revolutionize our exploration of the planets, because they are able to reach areas that rovers cannot go and travel much faster.

Perseverance videos will arrive in the next few days.