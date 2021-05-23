has been on three of the four youngest podiums in history

Carlos Sainz won the third podium of his F1 racing career in Monaco, after those achieved in Brazil 2019 and in Italy 2020. This one had a special flavor, not only for achieving it in the most legendary circuit of the championship, but because it was the first with Ferrari.

The Madrid native was accompanied by two drivers of his generation, both former teammates whom he knows well. With Max verstappen shared the beginnings in Toro Rosso while with Lando norris spent two years in Mclaren in which both struck up a great friendship. Proof of this was the good vibes during the interviews with the ex-pilot David coulthard, interrupting each other laughing.

This podium was also the confirmation that the new generation in Formula 1 will be formed by them, together with the Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll and some more. Pilots born in the throes of the 20th and early 21st centuries, who grew up under legends such as Michael Schumacher or own Fernando Alonso, who has to see how the ‘beardless’ leave him out of the points.

Sainz, among them, stands out. At 26 he was the veteran of this box in Monaco, and even so he continues to break precociousness figures: he has been in three of the four youngest podiums of history. She stayed just two days from exceeding the 2008 Italian GP average, that of Vettel’s first victory.

Youngest podiums in the F1 race: Brazil 2019: 23 years, 8 months and 13 days. (SEE-GAS-SAI)

Italy 2008: 23 years, 11 months and 16 days. (VET-KOV-KUB)

Monaco 2021: 23 years, 11 months and 18 days. (VER-SAI-NOR)

Italy 2020: 24 years, 1 month and 24 days. (GAS-SAI-STR). F1 is ALREADY young. – José María Cimadevilla (@Noisegun) May 23, 2021

If Verstappen and Norris continue to show the good competitiveness they have shown at this start to the season, and Mercedes fail again (He has not shared a podium or with Hamilton nor with Bottas) Sainz will be there to try to scratch some more podium.

The first victory still resists him, although it is becoming increasingly clear that sooner or later it will come. He won’t beat any precocity record there, but he won’t miss it either.