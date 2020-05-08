The end of the third installment of the HBO series featured not one but two post-credit scenes, both with far-reaching implications for the show’s future, but what is the meaning of the ‘Westworld 3’ post-credit scene.

After a successful first season and a less welcome second, the show radically changed from its usual format.

Rather than exploring multiple points of time in a complex storyline, the third season of ‘Westworld’ opted for a more linear approach to storytelling.

Spoiler Alert

The following lines contain information from the end of the third season of ‘Westworld’.

The series finale showed that as Dolores joined the human Caleb Nichols, played by Aaron Paul, the mysterious Engerraund Serac, developed by Vincent Cassel, commissioned Maeve to take her down. Similarly, Bernard teamed up with former Westworld chief of security Stubbs for the same purpose, characters played respectively by Jeffrey Wright and Luke Hemsworth.

However, when the credits reached the end, it was revealed that Dolores was not trying to destroy humanity but to free her from the control of Serac and her artificial intelligence system, Rehoboam.

Sacrificing themselves for that goal, both Maeve and Bernard lamented that they had misjudged Dolores by establishing a new status quo for the world.

A second post-credit scene focused on Charlotte Hale’s insistence on Dolores, which William encounters in an undisclosed Delos installation.

Still reeling from the loss of Hale’s family, this version of Dolores had become everything everyone feared Dolores Prime had. Along with a version of the Man in Black host, she had started a large-scale host building operation and seemed to harbor a fierce grudge against humanity, causing the host to cut William’s throat.

However, William is not listed dead, so he may have found a way to survive the attack.

So that the meaning of the ‘Westworld 3’ post-credit scene can be seen that Hale’s plan for the fourth season It seems to involve replacing William with the more menacing Man in Black, potentially to lead an army of hosts.

For Bernard, the world he woke up in has likely come from Hale. As such, his quest to save humanity from Dolores may still occur in the fourth season of ‘Westworld’.