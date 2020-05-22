A Covid-19 Vaccine, For January? 1:20

(CNN Spanish) – In this episode of the podcast “Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction ”, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers some of the questions he has received from our audience on social networks. Among them: What are the aftermath after having covid-19? Are marijuana smokers at the same risk from coronavirus as tobacco smokers? How safe is it to adopt a cat in these circumstances?

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will answer some of the questions that have been left on our Twitter account.

@drhuerta Has anyone tried cannabis oil as a form of natural treatment against covid-19? – Jessie Spiers (@ JessieSp12) May 21, 2020

Hi Jessie, Canadian researchers recently published a study – considered very preliminary – showing that CBD or cannabidiol, the substance found in medical marijuana, would have an effect in preventing the virus from entering the cells. I think the study needs to be taken very carefully and we don’t think there is a basis for starting to use marijuana as a treatment at this time.

Dr. Thank you very much for the information. I would like to provide us with the aftermath after having covid 19. If you have completed the quarantine and you no longer had symptoms, you can continue to infect me. yet – Mags (@DamicelaLinda) May 21, 2020

Mags, your question is very good, but at the moment there is no answer. At the time of producing this episode, it has only been 143 days since this disease was known and it is too early to know what sequelae it will leave in the long term.

Dear @drhuerta a query: a marijuana smoker has the same risk factor for coronavirus as a tobacco smoker ..?

Thanks in advance for your reply. Regards. – Javier Cano 🧼🤲🏼🚨🦠 (@ jcano88184) May 21, 2020

Good question Javier, but the risk of marijuana smokers to the complications of the disease has not been studied. Regarding tobacco, yes, a Chinese study has shown that smokers have an increased risk of complications, of being admitted to an intensive care unit and of dying.

Great episode, doctor. I would like you to solve an intrigue, if the virus does not enter through food, it is not digestive. If I eat food served by someone positive who breathes on top of it, will it infect me? If this food takes me to the mouth and the virus also enters through the mouth. – Alexanax (@aleta_in) May 21, 2020

Excellent question, Alexanax. From what is known so far, the new coronavirus is not transmitted through the digestive tract, but through the respiratory route. In this sense, it is thought that if a person ingests the virus, it will be destroyed by gastric juices and will not cause disease.

Sorry for the inconvenience, I hope you can guide me, on Monday I started with joint pain and a slight warm-up. Yesterday I started a slight cough with phlegm and indigestion today I still have a slight cough, a little sore throat and a stuffy nose, should I worry? – Edward Lopez (@EduLopger) May 21, 2020

Edward, I think that if you live in a region where many cases of covid-19 are occurring, you should assume that you have the disease, seek to be tested and if you cannot, stay at home, isolating yourself from the family for 14 days to avoid infecting them. Regardless of your age, if you have respiratory distress at any time during the illness, you should immediately go to a hospital.

Dr. Huerta greetings and thanks for everything you strive to teach us, my girls and I allergic to humidity, smoke, mites, dust, we take good care of ourselves but we are prone to covid us stronger … we are at Hemg 11.30 a12: 30 … I appreciate your response. – Lissette (@ Lissetterobles5) May 21, 2020

Good question Lissette, allergic diseases are not a risk group to be complicated by infection with the new coronavirus. This is because – contrary to what people think – people with allergies do not have weak defense systems.

@drhuerta are rapid or molecular tests the only way to know if you have coronavirus? if during this quarantine he did not present any symptoms, it can be concluded that he does not have a coronavirus thanks – franz gonzalo (@franzgonzalo) May 20, 2020

Excellent question Franz. No, the absence of symptoms during quarantine does not guarantee that you have not had the disease. This is because 25% to 50% of infected people are asymptomatic, that is, they do not have symptoms. One way to show if you had the infection would be to have serological tests that detect antibodies in the blood against the virus.

@drhuerta doctor good afternoon

I tested positive for covid, I am asymptomatic. They have only told me quarantine x 14 days, please what else can I do… .. I have no discomfort, I am 39 years old.

Your help with your experience and knowledge – Jean P. Segovia (@ deseret_10) May 20, 2020

Good question Jean. Apparently your case is that of an infected person, but asymptomatic. I think for safety reasons, you should wear a mask for 14 days after the day your test came back positive.

I would like to ask @drhuerta how safe / insecure it is to adopt a cat in these circumstances – Gabriela, (@ 45_grados) May 20, 2020

Gabriela, what a good question, there is no problem. There is no evidence that cats can pass the new coronavirus on to humans. Enjoy your kitty!

@drhuerta Doctor a query can you eat ceviche without fear of being infected ?, since it is raw fish.

Thank you for your reply.

Have a nice day – Rodrigo (@ Salmon22Rodrigo) May 21, 2020

Very good question Rodrigo, but as we said before, until now it is considered that the new coronavirus is not transmitted through the digestive tract, but through the respiratory route. In this sense, it is thought that if a person ingests the virus, it will be destroyed by gastric juices and will not cause disease.

Send me your questions on Twitter, we will try to answer them in our next episodes. You can find me at @Drhuerta.

And if you think this podcast is helpful, please help others find it by rating and reviewing it in your favorite podcast app. We’ll be back tomorrow so be sure to subscribe to get the latest episode on your account.

And for the most up-to-date information, you can always head to CNNE.com/coronavirus. Thanks for your attention.

If you have any questions, you can send them to Dr. Elmer Huerta on Twitter. You can also go to CNNE.com/coronaviruspodcast for all the episodes of our podcast “Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction”.

.