A Covid-19 Vaccine, For January? 1:20

(CNN Spanish) – In this episode of the podcast “Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction ”, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers some of the questions he has received from our audience on social networks. Among them: What are the aftermath after having covid-19? Are marijuana smokers at the same risk from coronavirus as tobacco smokers? How safe is it to adopt a cat in these circumstances?

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will answer some of the questions that have been left on our Twitter account.

Hi Jessie, Canadian researchers recently published a study – considered very preliminary – showing that CBD or cannabidiol, the substance found in medical marijuana, would have an effect in preventing the virus from entering the cells. I think the study needs to be taken very carefully and we don’t think there is a basis for starting to use marijuana as a treatment at this time.

Mags, your question is very good, but at the moment there is no answer. At the time of producing this episode, it has only been 143 days since this disease was known and it is too early to know what sequelae it will leave in the long term.

Good question Javier, but the risk of marijuana smokers to the complications of the disease has not been studied. Regarding tobacco, yes, a Chinese study has shown that smokers have an increased risk of complications, of being admitted to an intensive care unit and of dying.

Excellent question, Alexanax. From what is known so far, the new coronavirus is not transmitted through the digestive tract, but through the respiratory route. In this sense, it is thought that if a person ingests the virus, it will be destroyed by gastric juices and will not cause disease.

Edward, I think that if you live in a region where many cases of covid-19 are occurring, you should assume that you have the disease, seek to be tested and if you cannot, stay at home, isolating yourself from the family for 14 days to avoid infecting them. Regardless of your age, if you have respiratory distress at any time during the illness, you should immediately go to a hospital.

Good question Lissette, allergic diseases are not a risk group to be complicated by infection with the new coronavirus. This is because – contrary to what people think – people with allergies do not have weak defense systems.

Excellent question Franz. No, the absence of symptoms during quarantine does not guarantee that you have not had the disease. This is because 25% to 50% of infected people are asymptomatic, that is, they do not have symptoms. One way to show if you had the infection would be to have serological tests that detect antibodies in the blood against the virus.

Good question Jean. Apparently your case is that of an infected person, but asymptomatic. I think for safety reasons, you should wear a mask for 14 days after the day your test came back positive.

Gabriela, what a good question, there is no problem. There is no evidence that cats can pass the new coronavirus on to humans. Enjoy your kitty!

Very good question Rodrigo, but as we said before, until now it is considered that the new coronavirus is not transmitted through the digestive tract, but through the respiratory route. In this sense, it is thought that if a person ingests the virus, it will be destroyed by gastric juices and will not cause disease.

Send me your questions on Twitter, we will try to answer them in our next episodes. You can find me at @Drhuerta.

And if you think this podcast is helpful, please help others find it by rating and reviewing it in your favorite podcast app. We’ll be back tomorrow so be sure to subscribe to get the latest episode on your account.

And for the most up-to-date information, you can always head to CNNE.com/coronavirus. Thanks for your attention.

If you have any questions, you can send them to Dr. Elmer Huerta on Twitter. You can also go to CNNE.com/coronaviruspodcast for all the episodes of our podcast “Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction”.

.