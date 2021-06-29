“Has Antena 3 approved this tweet?”

Pablo Díaz, in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

Antena 3 prepares strong emotions for Thursday. Although the chain has not yet explained what exactly will happen, it has announced that Pasapalabra will be broadcast that day at 10 p.m. and that El Hormiguero will go right after with a surprise guest.

No more data has been needed for the theory that on that day Pablo Díaz, the charismatic contestant, will take the boat of the program and then he will go to the Pablo Motos format.

Rumors that have been increased this Tuesday after a tweet from the participant himself, who has announced that he will do a special live on Twitch that same day at midnight. That is to say: after the broadcast of Pasapalabra and El Hormiguero.

For many, the issue is already white and bottled. “There may be a surprise! You are all invited ”, Díaz has anticipated.

As ABC points out, this would not be the first time that Antena 3 changed the schedule of a contest to enter a pot in prime time.

As an example, what happened with Los Lobos de Boom, which took the highest jackpot in television history in front of 4.2 million viewers.

The expectation among the followers of Pasapalabra is maximum because Pablo Díaz has been searching for the pot for more than 200 programs, beating rivals and making his strategies speak. If he wins, he would win close to two million euros in prize money.

