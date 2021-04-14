Has Ana de Armas found a new heartthrob?

It has only been a few months since the beautiful Cuban actress ended her relationship with Ben Affleck, but now she seems to be enjoying the company of this mysterious man very much.

Ana de Armas and her new friend were spotted in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, enjoying a walk with their dogs, before stopping for an iced coffee.

The “Knives Out” star came with her Maltese dog, Elvis, and her partner with a black and white sheepdog.

They both came in comfortable clothes. 32-year-old Ana, although in a casual outfit, looked beautiful in a black T-shirt, leggings, tennis shoes and her hair half in a ponytail.

She complemented her look with sunglasses and a colorful mask, which she wore around her neck.

For his part, his lucky companion wore a cap, gray pants and a sports jacket, which he would later remove, exposing his muscular arms.

Stopping for coffee, the duo seemed to be enjoying a nice chat, while Ana’s unknown friend showed her something on his phone.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up last January, after almost a year of romance, after meeting on the set of the erotic thriller “Deep Water”, which will be released in the United States on January 14, 2022.

Virtually all of their courtship was during the pandemic and, despite the strict confinement at the beginning, they were frequently seen walking around the neighborhood. They were practically inseparable.

“The quarantine was unique because they had downtime and they really met spending time at home,” explained a source to the entertainment site Page Six. “But once work was resumed, things started to change.”

Ana no longer wanted to live in Los Angeles and on the contrary, Ben is deeply rooted in that city, since his three children live there with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Another factor, according to gossip, was the fact that Ana de Armas wants to have children, but Ben Affleck no longer, which would be a decisive factor for the breakup.

After finally finishing, Ben Affleck threw away a life-size cardboard photo of Ana. Too bad … Maybe this new heartthrob would do well.

Ana de Armas is currently working on her new project, ‘The Gray Man’, alongside an upscale cast that includes stars such as Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Julia Butters and Chris Evans.