has already more than 150,000 visits

A video of Pedro Sánchez from a few days ago in the Senate has already had a whopping 150,000 views on Twitter. The Prime Minister maintains a dialectical clash with the PP senator Javier Maroto.

In the images, Sánchez responds to Maroto that he thought he was going to ask him about the measures that the Executive plans to promote to solve the problems of the Spanish.

“You only hear him talk about the pandemic and the vaccine to attack Madrid (…) every time you try to slap Ayuso in the face of the people of Madrid, you end up with a frog and you slap yourself” Maroto told him.

“We have ended up talking about Madrid and then he tells me that I do electoralism and that I campaign in the Senate, one thing. Mr. Maroto, you who are an illustrious senator from a small town in Castilla y León … ”, said the president before being interrupted by the applause and laughter.

“What I do not understand is that even you fall into the contradiction, that fervor, that love that you have for Ayuso,” Sánchez said, pointing out that the fiscal policy defended by the president of the CAM affects territories such as the that Maroto represents.

A moment that has been shared massively and that has included Jorge Javier Vázquez, media presenter of Sálvame and a well-known socialist voter, on his Twitter profile.

“The faces of Maroto. The faces ”, has written the television.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.