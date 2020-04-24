President Jair Twitter attacked, in an official statement on Friday afternoon (24), the former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy. It’s one thing for you to admire someone, it’s another to live and work with them. I said to parliamentarians: ‘Today you will meet that person who is committed to himself, to his ego and not to Brazil’. “said Bolsonaro, who also said that the former minister lied during his resignation press conference.

Following Moro’s example, Bolsonaro began his speech by recalling the history between the two. The president says that he “was sad” when ignored by Moro in a cafeteria, the first time the two met, but that later he received a call from the magistrate. He also claims that he did not accept a visit from Moro when he was in the hospital after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora (MG). “I didn’t want him to participate in my campaign,” he said.

Speaking about the appointment of Moro, Bolsonaro declared that he promised “autonomy, but not sovereignty” to the minister and said that it was the former magistrate responsible for appointing the heads of the portfolio. “I thought it was all from Curitiba, but I trusted,” he said. “The press has already reported that I would be hindering corruption investigations,” continued Bolsonaro, who theorized that the decrease in Federal Police operations is due to the departure of other politicians from power. “I am fighting against the system, against stablishment. Things that happened in Brazil, do not happen anymore and largely because of my courage to appoint a great team of ministers,” he declared.

“To the esteemed ex-minister Sergio Moro: you said that you had a biography to watch over, I tell your lordship that I have a Brazil to watch over. More than life for my homeland I have given, I have given my discomfort family”

About Valeixo’s resignation, “There was talk of my interference with the Federal Police. Now, if I can change a minister, why can’t I change a Federal Police director,” he questioned. “Sergio Moro’s PF was more concerned with Marielle than with his supreme chief,” attacked Bolsonaro, recalling again the attack he suffered. “Who had Jair Bolsonaro killed?” He asked.

