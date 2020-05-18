They were about 400 miles unique in modern NASCAR history.

The stands were completely empty. No one camped outside the track. All participants in the race wore some form of face mask – some with team logos, others with disposable medical logos. There was nothing that resembled the display of corporate sponsorship, pomp, and patriotism that symbolizes NASCAR.

But by starting the engines at Darlington Raceway after 10 weeks of inactivity during the coronavirus pandemic, the race was normal.

Kevin Harvick defeated Alex Bowman to claim the NASCAR Cup comeback victory, a show that was closely watched if America’s premier sports motorsport competition can roll again.

“I just want to thank all of NASCAR and all the teams for allowing us to do what we know how to do,” said Harvick. “I didn’t think it was going to be very different, but it was a deathly silence. We miss the fans. ”

NASCAR developed a health protocol that was approved by authorities in the states of South Carolina and North Carolina, and has scheduled seven races in the next 11 days on two circuits.

As two other states lift the containment measures, the championship will seek to guide more races and fill the calendar with 20 events in seven southern states between now and June 21. No public presence will be allowed in any race until that date.

But in order to make it to next week’s race appointment in Charlotte, NASCAR had to get it right in Darlington.

The teams had to present their participants in advance, with 16 members per car. Everyone had to check the temperature before entering.

NASCAR did not have to sideline anyone, and all 40 drivers were able to compete. NASCAR declined to screen for COVID-19, to ensure the tests are for people in greatest need

Among those who competed was Ryan Newman, back on the track for the first time after suffering a head injury three months ago when he crashed his car on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Newman missed just three races due to the paralysis of NASCAR and featured 15th in its comeback.

Another protagonist was Matt Kenseth, who at 48 was the oldest driver in Darlington and who competed for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. Kenseth came out of retirement after Chip Ganassi fired Kyle Larson for uttering a racist insult. during an iRacing event that kept NASCAR busy during the shutdown. Kenseth was tenth.

Previous winner at Darlington, Harvick led in 159 of the 293 laps to reach 50 career wins.

Harvick tied Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett for 12th place on the NASCAR history win list

The NASCAR Cup will continue Wednesday night at Darlington, home to three events in four days before moving to Charlotte.