Kevin Harvick celebrated after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

AP –

Kevin Harvick, who had competed 38 times before in the Pocono Raceway unsuccessfully conjured up that drought on Saturday when he won the NASCAR.

This road course was one of the two where victory had been denied to Harvick.

The 44-year-old Californian won the first of two races in the Cup Series of the NASCAR to be held this weekend without an audience at this racetrack. It will start from 20th place this Sunday, since the grid is defined in an inversely proportional order to Saturday’s arrival.

Harvick had won on all tracks that are still active in the series, except Pocono and Kentucky Speedway (in nine attempts). The 2014 champion now accumulates three overall wins for Stewart-Haas Racing this season.

He resisted Denny Hamlin’s onslaught and claimed his 52nd lifetime victory in the cup. In his other 38 careers in Pocono, had reached the top five positions 12 times.

He refrained from burning tires describing tops in celebration. After all, you need the same racing car for the Sunday race.

« It is great to get Pocono finally off my list, « said Harvick.

Ryan Preece finished in 20th place and will have pole position for this Sunday.

Originally, this race was contemplated as the second of the Saturday program, but the rain prevented the competition of the series of trucks.

It opened the door for a little history to be made on Sunday. It will be the first time that three races of the national series of the NASCAR take place the same day on the same track.

The NASCAR I was looking for the trip to Pocono allowed him to leave behind one of the most chaotic weeks in its history, after a rope tied by gallows was found at Bubba Wallace’s stall inside the garage last week in Talladega.

This led to a federal investigation, which ruled out that the incident had constituted a crime of intolerance.

Steve Phelps, President of the NASCAR, stated that « the rope was real », but who placed it there is unknown.

Wallace, who successfully urged that the NASCAR Banning the Confederate flag on its premises, it has become the most visible face of the series to promote social change.

The pilot, the only black race in the highest category of the NASCARHe acknowledged that all the attention has left him « damned worn out. »

He finished in 22nd place, in command of his Chevrolet with number 43.