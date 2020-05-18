Kevin Harvick expired Alex Bowman and won the NASCAR’s first race, on the return from competition, after a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tribunes were completely empty. All pilots and team members wore face masks, some with team logos, others opting for disposable medical masks.

NASCAR series activities returned after 10 weeks without competition. “I want thank all the items that make up the NASCAR series and to all teams for letting us do what we do, “said Harvick.” I didn’t think it would be that different, but here it is all quiet. We miss the fans“

NASCAR developed a health plan approved by officials in South Carolina and North Carolina and he scheduled seven races over the next 11 days on two tracks. As other states they started to open the economy, the series included more races to fill the calendar with 20 events in seven states south from now until June 21. There will be no spectators at least until that date.

Between the measures takenTeams were required to submit rosters in advance with only 16 members assigned per car. The names were on a list andat a checkpoint at the end of a road right next to the Harry Byrd Highway and everyone who passed had their temperature checked and recorded before they could enter. NASCAR did not have to reject anyone, and all 40 drivers were authorized to compete.

The Serie NASCAR has refused to do coronavirus testing to ensure those tests reach those in need. Among those who could enter were Ryan Newman, back for the first time since he suffered a head injury exactly three months ago in an accident in llast lap of the Daytona 500. Newman missed just three races due to the closing of NASCAR and finished fifteenth on his return.

Also in the field was Matt Kenseth, who at 48 was the older pilot at Darlington and raced for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. Kenseth was pulled out of his retirement by Chip Ganassi when Kyle Larson was fired for a racial slur during an iRacing event that kept NASCAR busy when races were on hold. Kenseth finished tenth.

The seven-time championJimmie Johnson crashed while leading on the last lap of the first stage, a better result than the poor Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who barely managed to get out of the second turn before crashing. Stenhouse never finished a single lap and finished last. Bowman, who signed a one-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports on Saturday, It was second. Kurt Busch, Winner of the closest finale in Darlington’s history, he was third for Ganassi.

Chase Elliott gave Hendrick two cars in the top four. Denny Hamlin was the fifth best Toyota driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, one place ahead of teammate Martin Truex Jr. Tyler Reddick, a rookie with Richard Childress Racing, was seventh in “The Track Too Tough To Tame”. Erik Jones, winner of the Southern 500 here last September, was eighth and John Hunter Nemechek was the second rookie in the top 10 on one of the most technical tracks on the circuit.

Was the Harvick’s 50th career victory. Previous winner at Darlington, Harvick He led 159 of the 293 laps. Harvick tied Junior Hall of Fame member Johnson and Ned Jarrett for twelfth place on NASCAR’s all-time win list.