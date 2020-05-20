Los Angeles (USA), May 19 . .- The extradition of Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles (USA) to face a second criminal process for new sexual crimes will be delayed due to the coronavirus, so the Defendant will remain in New York prison, where he is already serving a sentence.

On March 11, after hearing the conviction of the New York trial, the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office began the procedures to extradite Weinstein to California, although the process is paralyzed and will be delayed by the pandemic.

Representatives of the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office, Jackie Lacey, confirmed this situation to the media on Tuesday and added that “there is no estimated date on which he will appear in court.”

Just last month, this same office added yet another sex crime charge against Weinstein, which will add to those already existing in the second trial against the former American producer, at the Hollywood headquarters.

The new indictment responds to an alleged “sexual assault” that occurred at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2010.

The victim was interviewed in October 2019 and, after providing evidence that corroborates the alleged crime, it was verified that he had not yet prescribed.

With this case and the four previously filed in Los Angeles, Weinstein could be sentenced to up to 29 years in prison, which would add to the 23 that the New York judge has already ruled for rape and sexual assault.

At the time, no date was set for the charge reading and it appears it will take time.

In fact, several US media claimed that Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus, although spokesmen and his close circle did not officially confirm it.

The conviction of Weinstein in New York, which marked a major victory for the #MeToo movement in its fight against sexual abuse and assault, includes 20 years in prison for a first-degree criminal sexual act against production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 .

In addition, three others for the third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

.