"It is fair to say that the spread of this virus has delayed all procedures related to the extradition process, "a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has admitted to the aforementioned publication. As regards his health, Harvey Weinstein left the situation of medical isolation in which he found himself at the end of April after having allegedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The fulfillment of his prison sentence was also slightly altered last March, once the sentence and its corresponding punishment were confirmed, due to the “severe pain” in his chest, as well as the general anxiety suffered by the former King Midas. from Hollywood and that they forced him to be transferred to the hospital twice. From then until April, Weinstein was under strict medical surveillance within the correctional facility in which he is held these days. “Okay, it has improved a lot and has already come out of isolation,” confirmed its spokesman Juda Engelmayer weeks ago.