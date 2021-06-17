Harvey Weinstein will be transferred to California in July to face more charges – El Sol de México

A federal judge ruled this Tuesday that the film producer Harvey Weinstein be transferred during the first two weeks of July to California, a state where he faces other similar charges than he has already been convicted in New York.

➡️ Actor Hector N’s ​​lawyer points out influence peddling and his eldest daughter also defends him

The Judge of the court of the county of Erie, New York, Kenneth Case, thus dismissed the request of the legal team of Weinstein, who tried to avoid the transfer to Los Angeles, according to local media.

Case rejected a motion to block the mogul’s transfer that was based primarily on the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office presenting “erroneous” documents to claim custody.

Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for various sex crimes, has been charged with 11 other similar charges in Los Angeles County.

According to specialized media, Weinstein, 69, connected to the virtual audience on Tuesday from the Wende Correctional Center, a maximum security prison in the state of New York.

Once the most powerful producer in Hollywood was sentenced to 23 years in March 2020 for rape and sexual assault in New York, which was seen as a victory for the #MeToo movement, which grew in parallel to the Weinstein scandal, with more than 80 women accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Shortly after receiving the sentence, he was accused by the Los Angeles Prosecutor’s Office of other sexual crimes and this past April 12 he was charged with new charges, up to a total of eleven.

If convicted of those charges, he could face a sentence of up to 140 years in prison, in addition to the 23 already ruled in New York.

The eleven charges for which he is charged in California refer to events that occurred between 2004 and 2005 that are part of a secret summary.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Weinstein’s defense, who has always maintained his innocence, has appealed his current conviction alleging that he did not receive a fair trial, and has also tried to delay his transfer to California, arguing that his deteriorating health would prevent him from crossing the United States from coast to coast. .