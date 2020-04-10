The former producer could spend up to 29 more years in prison, which would add to the 23 he already faces

Harvey Weinstein.

Photo:

Spencer Platt / .

The District Attorney’s Office The Angels announced this Friday that it will present yet another sex crime charge against Harvey Weinstein, which will join the existing ones in a new trial against the former American producer, imprisoned in NY since a month ago.

The new accusation responds to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the Beberly Hills Hotel in 2010, the Prosecutor’s Office reported in a statement in which he recalled that Procedures have already begun to extradite Weinstein to California, after you have completed your legal process before the New York courts.

“We continue to build and strengthen our case”Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

In that Californian city, Wesintein was already charged with rape, forced oral copulation, and sexual penetration with forceful use of a woman, in addition to sexual assault with retention to a second.

“As we gather new evidence, we contacted other possible victims of sexual assault. If we find evidence of a previously unreported crime, as happened in this case, We will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed. “ Lacey explained, who opened the door to the battery of charges is increased against the former Hollywood producer.

The new testimony alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted a woman in Beberly Hills on May 11, 2010.

The victim was interviewed in October 2019 and, after provide evidence that corroborates the alleged crime, It was verified that he has not yet prescribed, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

With this new case, and the four previously presented in Los Angeles, Weinstein could be sentenced to up to 29 years in prison, that they would join the 23 that the New York judge has already ruled for rape and sexual assault.

On March 11, moments after knowing that sentence, the Los Angeles courts initiated proceedings to extradite Weinstein to that State.

For the moment, it is unknown when it will arrive in the Californian city Nor has a date been set for the process to begin with the reading of charges.

The condemnation of Weinstein in New York, which marked a great victory for the #MeToo movement In her feminist fight against sexual abuse and assault, she includes 20 years in prison for a first-degree criminal sex act against production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

In addition, three others for the third degree violation of the aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

