Harvey Weinstein to face new charges in Los Angeles

With the promise of being a better person, Weinstein goes to jail for 23 years 1:42

(CNN) – A New York judge approved Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to Los Angeles County on Tuesday so that the imprisoned former movie producer could face new charges of sexual abuse. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case denied the motion. Weinstein’s attorney to further delay the extradition. Local prosecutors told the court that the Los Angeles district attorney’s office plans to transport Weinstein at the earliest in late June, but most likely early July.

Weinstein’s attorney, Norman Effman, said he plans to appeal Judge Case’s order and ask an appeals division in New York to stay the process.

Weinstein, the disgraced movie producer, was convicted last year in New York of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in a maximum security jail outside of Buffalo, according to state records.

With the promise of being a better person, Weinstein goes to jail for 23 years 1:42

The 69-year-old man is in poor health and his lawyers have denounced the long sentence as a de facto life sentence. His legal team filed an appeal earlier this year, alleging that the biases of the judge and jury had clouded the trial.

Weinstein is also charged with 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women. The charges include four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forced oral intercourse, two counts of coerced sexual assault, and one count of sexual penetration with use of force. The alleged attacks took place between 2004 and 2013.

He was originally charged in Los Angeles County in January 2020 with sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013. In April, prosecutors added an additional charge stemming from an alleged incident at a hotel. from Beverly Hills in May 2010, and in October prosecutors added six new charges.

He has denied the allegations, according to his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer.

Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that all his physical encounters throughout his life have been consensual. That hasn’t changed, ”Engelmayer said.

The court hearing comes more than three years after investigative reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual abuse, harassment and secret deals, who used his influence as an influential man from Hollywood to prey on young women.

The revelations led to a wave of women speaking out publicly about the prevalence of sexual harassment and abuse in what is known as the #MeToo movement.