Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus after imprisonment

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is ravaging the world after spreading like a pandemic in more than 170 countries. The United States is one of the most affected with more than 32 thousand active cases and 400 deceased to March 22. The virus has begun to infect various Hollywood personalities, including Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey weinstein

As Deadline reveals, Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus after imprisonment last March 18. Convicted of rape and sexual assault just a few days ago, the producer is in Wende Prison in New York, where he has been placed in medical isolation to avoid spreading the contagion to other prisoners in the module.

The information given by the aforementioned media comes from an official, since neither the New York Department of Corrections nor the magnate’s representative have confirmed the news. What is not known is if your infection came from prison or occurred during your admission to the Manhattan hospital, where he was hospitalized for suffering cardiac complications when he learned that he was guilty of the sexual assault cases of which he was accused.

23 years in prison

In late February, Weinstein was known to be guilty of the charges of rape and sexual assault on which he had been tried. A few days later, and during his hospitalization, Judge Burke sentenced him to 23 years in prison, thus reducing the 29-year sentence that he faced at first. In short, he had already managed to escape life imprisonment by failing to accept the three most serious charges he faced.

