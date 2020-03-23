Harvey Weinstein tested positive for Covid-19 in prison

A Weinstein attorney said Sunday night that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.

The former Hollywood producer Harvey weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, gave Covid-19 coronavirus positive, According to the head of the state union of corrections officers.

Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facilitysaid Michael Powers, president of the Association of Correctional Officers and the New York State Charitable Police.

Powers said he learned that the test was positive. on Sunday morning and you are concerned about the corrections officers, who, according to him, lack the adequate protective equipment. Several staff members have been quarantined, Powers added.

Just last Wednesday, Weinstein arrived at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison east of Buffalo, New York, after having remained in the Rikers Island jail after being dictated his sentence last March 11.

After the sentence, Weinstein spent time at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for heart problems, according to his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. You also have other medical problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

A Weinstein attorney said Sunday night that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.

“Given Mr. Weinstein’s state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situationSaid New York-based attorney Imran Ansari.

The Niagara Gazette, a local newspaper in New York State, reported that Weinstein had tested positive for the highly contagious virus on Sunday, citing unnamed officials.

According to ., two Wende prisoners have been confirmed as positive by Covid-19. The official who provided the information to the agency said he was unable to comment on the medical history of any individual prisoner.

He added that with each confirmed case, the Department of Corrections works with the Department of Health to identify potentially exposed people.

