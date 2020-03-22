Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein, sentenced to 23 in prison for abuse and rape, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virusAccording to officials connected to the state prison system, they confirmed the US site Deadline.

Weinstein, who turned 68 last Thursday, is being isolated at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison on the outskirts of Buffalo, upstate New York, local officials said Sunday. He is one of the two inmates of the penitentiary center who tested positive, according to the Niagara Gazette, a local newspaper in Albany.

Variety magazine noted that the New York State Department of Community Corrections and Supervision would not comment on Weinstein due to the privacy policy, but confirmed to the publication that of the 43,000 prisoners across the state, there are 2 confirmed cases of COVID19. Both cases are in Wende (the prison where Weinstein is).

Officials familiar with her situation said that Weinstein is believed to have been infected when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from Rikers Island, a New York City jail, where he was transferred after sentencing on March 11.

A jury convicted Weinstein last month of rape and sexual abuse against his former assistant Miriam Haley and actress Jessica Mann. The former Hollywood producer and winner of more than 80 Oscar awards was sentenced to 23 years in a trial that attracted worldwide attention amid the #MeToo movement.