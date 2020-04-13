Harvey Weinstein, new abuse charges sink more chances for freedom | Instagram

Whoever was a film producer, Harvey weinstein, who is being held in a prison in New York He faces a criminal process to which new charges are now added.

According to what the office of the fiscal, said that these charges stem from the accusations that accuse the former film magnate who intimately assaulted a woman in a hotel in Beverly Hills in May 2010.

The victim was initially questioned by detectives as a corroborating witness but recently provided more details that indicate that the alleged attack occurred within the limitation period of 10 years.

According to what is detailed in the complaint, he mentions that Weinstein He received help from an accomplice who has not been released. The document does not provide other additional details. An attempt was made to contact a spokesperson for the police Friday without receiving a response.

In addition, a case in Los Angeles has been added, which alleges that Weinstein he abused two women in separate incidents in 2013.

It may interest you Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey weinstein The 68-year-old was convicted in February of abuse-related charges in New York for which he is serving a sentence of 23 years in prison.

In the same way it was known that after testing positive for coronavirus He was able to overcome the diagnosis, however, it is unknown when he would be transferred to face the charges in Los Angeles.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Prosecutors of The Angels They indicated last Friday that they have withdrawn from prosecuting two other cases related to the former magnate since the women opposed giving testimony against him.

The two supposed victims They are mentioned in the document as actresses and one testified against Weinstein at his trial in New York.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

On the other hand, Jackie Lacey, County district attorney The Angels He noted that investigators continue to work to gather evidence to strengthen his case against Weinstein.

By gathering evidence to corroborate, we have contacted other potential victims of abuse, “he said in a statement. “If we find new evidence of crimes that were not previously reported, as in this case, we will investigate and determine if additional criminal charges are filed.”

Given this, there was no immediate response from the spokesperson for Weinstein to an email looking for statements.

You can also read Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein, Known for producing Oscar-winning films such as “Shakespeare in Love,” he was found guilty of abusing an aspiring actress in 2013 as well as a production assistant in 2006.

its defending has stated that they will appeal the sentence.

.