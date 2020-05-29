A new lawsuit filed in a New York court charges Harvey Weinstein with four new sex crimes, one of them against a minor.

The new complaint was registered as the former film producer waits to be extradited to The Angelswhere there is a second judgment pending for five other alleged crimes that, in case of being found guilty again, could add 29 years to his sentence.

According to the registry documents, to which . has had access, the four applicants identify themselves as Jane Doe I, II, III and IV, and include in the complaint his brother and partner Robert Weinstein, as well as the producers Disney, Miramax and Doe Corp. 1-10 for “knowing that Harvey Weinstein was prone to sexual misconduct and abuse of his power.”

The four crimes allegedly occurred between 1984 and 2013, in the context of film festivals how Cannes and Venice.

Among them, a plaintiff claims that she was 17 years old and aspiring actress when Weinstein invited her in 1994 to his hotel room, where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

According to the story, the former producer He threatened her that if she ever told what had happened, she would not only see to it that she never worked in any movie, but that her employees would persecute her.

The most recent indictment dates from 2013, when a 35-year-old woman met Weinstein in the Venice festival and after a hearing she was forced to perform oral sex on him.

The other two allegations refer to similar situations in Cannes, France, and New York, in which Weinstein allegedly abused and raped the victims after promising to boost their careers.

Just last week, the Los Angeles District Attorney reported that the procedures to extradite Weinstein to California by another judicial process they would be delayed by the coronavirus.

In Los Angeles there are five accusations presented by the Prosecutor’s Office regarding alleged crimes committed in Hollywood, where the sex offender became one of the most powerful magnates.

For his part, Weinstein’s sentence in New York marked a victory for the movement. #MeToo in their fight against sexual abuse and assault.

Includes 20 years in prison for a first-degree criminal sexual act against the production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and three others for the third-degree rape of the aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

With information from .