Harvey Weinstein appeals his 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes

The film producer Harvey Weinstein has appealed on Monday the conviction for sexual crimes that was imposed on him in 2020 in a court in New York and for which is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Weinstein, who has always defended his innocence, argues that the trial against him was not fair, among other things, because several women who had denounced alleged abuses were allowed to testify despite the fact that those specific accusations were not tried in the process.

In a 166-page brief, the defense of the Hollywood producer considers that these women they shouldn’t have been heard and says that their testimonies influenced the jury, which ended in a trial of Weinstein’s character and not because of the alleged acts of which he was accused.

The complaints against Weinstein were the great trigger for the #MeToo movement around the world and his conviction was seen as a major victory for the fight against sexual harassment and misconduct.

The defense seeks to “correct errors”

The well-known producer was convicted of a first degree criminal sexual act against production assistant Mimi Haley and of third degree rape against aspiring actress Jessica Mann, crimes for which he was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March of last year.

“With a year behind and with calm emotions, the transcript of the case confirms what we have always believed: that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial“Arthur Aidala, one of his lawyers, has pointed out, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to Aidala, the defense is convinced that on appeal “these errors will be corrected” and that the case will be sent back to another judge.

During the process, Weinstein already tried unsuccessfully to change the judge James Burke and had advanced his intention to appeal the sentence.

On appeal, the defense also argues that the judge I should have replaced a member of the jury that he had written a book on relationships between young women and older “predatory” men, which for Weinstein’s lawyers made it uneven.

Weinstein has been publicly charged with harassment and other sex crimes for dozens of women and he is still facing several complaints before the Justice, for which he could be tried in Los Angeles, where the Prosecutor’s Office has accused him of at least three alleged violations.