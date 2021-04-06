Harvey Weinstein appeals his 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

This Monday, the legal defense of the film producer Harvey Weinstein presented an appeal to the sentence handed down in February 2020 by the Manhattan Supreme Court, in which he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and another charge of sexual assault, in a media case that gave rise to the #MeToo movement on social networks.

In the document presented, the lawyers point out that the right to be tried by an impartial jury was denied to their client, since the judge in charge of the trial, James Burke, denied the request to exclude a possible member of the jury who had written an autobiographical book on “the depredations of older men against young women, and that he lied about the content of the book” during his selection process, reports CNBC.