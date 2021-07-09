Harvesting honey 7,500 years ago

The discovery of a new site of cave paintings in Castellote (Teruel, Spain) has brought to light the scene of a person climbing a ladder to obtain honey from a beehive some 7,500 years ago. It is the painting about this most elaborate and best preserved collecting activity that has been documented so far within Levantine art, developed on the Mediterranean coast of the Iberian Peninsula.

The study is entitled “The Barranco Gómez shelter (Castellote, Teruel), a new set with Levantine art in the rocky area of ​​Guadalope.” And it has taken place within the framework of the European project “Breaking barriers between science and heritage approaches to Levantine rock art through archeology, heritage science and IT” (LArcHer), led by Inés Domingo, ICREA researcher at the University of Barcelona (UB). The study has been covered in the academic journal Trabajos de Prehistoria with an article signed by Manuel Bea, from the Jaume I University of Castellón; Inés Domingo, member of the Seminar for Prehistoric Studies and Research (SERP) of the UB, and Jorge Angás, of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) in Spain.

The site that now comes to light is specifically the Barranco Gómez shelter, with a central section of about 12 and a half meters in which the paintings are distributed in three different panels. The first is where you can see the figure of a person, with well-defined facial features, climbing a rope ladder to a beehive. From the scene it can be deduced that at the time of the painting advanced climbing techniques were used: before climbing, the ladder has been fixed above, near the hive, while a mid-height post serves to secure the ladder on the rock and give more stability. The pictorial set also includes hunting scenes with archers and deer. In fact, in the third panel the slender figure of a doe stands out. Both in the drawing of the deer and in that of the honey gathering scene, elements from the same cave are integrated into the composition of the painting: the honey collecting is painted on the wall and on the ceiling and uses both supports to represent Better the scene, while the mouth of the doe is hinted expressly leaving a piece of rock unpainted.

Image of honey collection. (Photo: Bea Martínez, M., Domingo Sanz, I., Angás Pajas, J. (2021). The Barranco Gómez shelter (Castellote, Teruel), a new group with Levantine art in the rock core of Guadalope. Prehistory, 78 (1), 164–178.)

The Barranco Gómez deposit is located on the banks of the Guadalope River, an area that concentrates several deposits of Levantine art. The authors of the study affirm that discoveries like this “underline the need to review new and old territories through systematic surveys”, so that Levantine art is redefined “in terms of its technical-stylistic and territorial relationships.”

The European research project LArcHer aims to understand Levantine rock art, one of the most extraordinary prehistoric art sets in Europe, included in the Unesco world heritage list since 1998. One of its keys is registration and analysis Systematic analysis of Levantine rock art through digital 3D technologies, data management and storage systems, geographic information systems (GIS), physicochemical analysis of pigments and supports, and comparative analysis with other corpus of rock art worldwide with thematic developments equivalents. It is coordinated by Professor Inés Domingo, ICREA researcher at the University of Barcelona, ​​and has the collaboration of the Jaume I University (Source: UB)