This farm life simulator will be distributed by Nintendo this year 2020.

The companyNatsumehas allied withNintendoto give life to Harvest Moon: One World, a new video game based on this popular and mythical series offarm life simulatorsIt will go on sale this year 2020, without its release date being set for now. What we do know is that betting on a renewed graphics engine that contributes to improving the visual aspect of the game.

Features a totally untamed way to explore Harvest MoonNatsumeHarvest Moon: One World presentsa totally untapped way to explore Harvest Moon, which will delight both experienced players and those who premiere in the series, “said Natsume president Hiro Maekawa.” Over the past few decades, the Harvest Moon series has evolved, but has not Not a shred of the traditional, family fun of running a farm that has made the franchise so popular. “

Without an announcement trailer or images to help visualize this new Harvest Moon, its managers assure that the technology they have opted for “they will update this experience in 2020As for the game itself, the only thing they have emphasized is that fans of the saga will be able to explore a world full of familiar faces and new ones, “unique towns and challenges of all kinds”, while managing their farm.

In the absence of more data, which promise to arrive soon, this announcement coincides with the publication in 3DJuegos of a special that speaks precisely of this kind of gaming experiences. If you have not already done so, we recommend that you take a look at our article on the best farm games, business management and exploration to relax and enjoy.

