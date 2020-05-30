Many of the world’s best universities offer courses and material on different key topics for personal training and business. Some come in podcast format, videos, and many include free in-depth material. Catalogs are periodically updated in all the universities that adopted the online modality.

Each educational platform has different requirements, but all offer the possibility of taking the courses for free, With the option of paying for extra items such as certificates.

Generally, on all online learning sites some courses about outperform others. Sometimes it is because the course is indeed of very good quality and its popularity responds to that. At other times, the context ends up pushing some course to the top of the superiority since it is a topic that is being intensely searched by users on the internet.

This year, the most wanted courses are the following:

According to the edX site, run by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, the most popular courses for this year are those focused on technology.

The first of them is the course CS50’s Introduction to Computer Science from Harvard University. It is a course for beginners, which no prior computer or programming knowledge required. It focuses on the most important concepts of the discipline: algorithms, data structure, web development, languages ​​(Python, HTML). It can be accessed from this link.

The second is IELTS International Exam Preparation Course (International English Language Testing System or in Spanish, International English Language Testing System). Dictated by the University of Queensland; This course is focused on preparing students to take this international exam. Candidates applying for visas in English-speaking countries, must prove their command of the English language and it can be done through this exam. The course can be accessed from this link.

Third appears a introductory course to R (a programming language for data analysis). It is taught by Harvard University and after completing the course students are expected to handle the fundamental concepts of R: its basic syntax, concepts such as data class, arithmetic vectors and indexing. The course can be accessed from this link.

It should be noted that all these courses are taught in English. However, also there are many popular courses in Spanish that pull the same number of users. Within the same platform it is possible to access relevant courses and taught entirely in Spanish.

One of the most wanted is the Excel tools and fundamentals course. It is dictated by the Polytechnic University of Valencia. The course explains how to handle Excel formats and present results, use Excel charts and learn about their functions. It is free and can be accessed through this link.

For its part, the Inter-American Development Bank presented a course that quickly became highly sought after. The central theme is data science and is titled “Big Data without mysteries”. It touches on topics such as the advantages of using Big Data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, both in the public sector and in the private sector. It can be accessed from this link.

On the side of the company Coursera, another of the great online education platforms, there are also a “top” of most wanted.

One is the general Machine Learning course. This course provides a Extensive introduction to machine learning, data analysis, and pattern recognition statistics. It is taught by Stanford University and can be accessed from this link.

Another is the introductory Python course, “Programming for Everyone.” It is taught by the University of Michigan and is focused on new students who want to learn the basics of programming through Python. It can be accessed from this link.

The boom in online education

In a year, edX has grown from 15 to 20 million students (Three of those 20 million come from Latin America). Course registrations go up from 52 to 71 million, and the institutions that offer courses on the portal go from 130 to 140. The total number of courses currently offered by edX grows from 2,000 to 2,500, with 230 of those courses in Spanish.

Regarding the total figures, in one year Coursera has gone from 31 to 40 million registered students.