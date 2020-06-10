Although the media started talking about a virus in late November 2019. According to research from Harvard University, the influx to hospitals in Wuhan increased from August last year.

Regeneration, June 9, 2020. According to research by Harvard Medical School, in the United States, the new coronavirus may have spread through China since the late summer of last year. It is even speculated that it could have been from August or early autumn.

The results are based on Internet searches for the different symptoms of the disease. As is fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.

Likewise, through satellite images of the parking lots of hospitals in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it appears that the first outbreak was registered.

In said article published in a repository at Harvard University itself, the researchers show both an increase in traffic in hospital parking lots.

In this investigation he details:

“Although we cannot confirm whether the increase in volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that the emergency occurred before it was identified in the Wuhan seafood market.”

And, the research highlights that during these dates there was an increase in visits to hospitals and in the search through internet browsers for symptoms.

The team of scientists collected 111 satellite images of Wuhan, from January 9, 2018 to April 30, 2020.

In this way, it was detected that in August 2019 there was an increase in the occupation of parking lots in hospitals. Which ended with a peak in December of that same year.

This also coincides with the high levels of queries in the Chinese search engine Baidu for the terms «diarrhea» and «cough».