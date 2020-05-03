Harvard, backed by a endowment of 41 billion dollars, has received nearly $ 9 million in taxpayer aid through the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act (CARES), as announced by & nbsp;Education deparment from the United States. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Harvard University, backed by an endowment of $ 41 billion, has received nearly $ 9 million in taxpayer aid through the Aid Act, Coronavirus Economic Relief and Security (CARES), as announced by the United States Department of Education.

Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund of CARES, at least half of the $ 8.7 million earmarked for Harvard must be set aside for emergency financial grants for students, according to the Harvard Crimson newspaper, the first to report on the aid. “data- reactid = “25”> Under the terms of the CARES Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund disbursement, at least half of the $ 8.7 million earmarked for Harvard must be reserved for emergency financial grants intended to students, according to the Harvard Crimson newspaper, the first to report the aid.

However, at least some of that money, which could be used to cover tuition fees and course materials, will also end up in Harvard chests. Funds are likely to be invested in technology, food, and the residential costs incurred by students in the midst of the “disruption of their education” due to COVID-19, in accordance with the provisions of the CARES Act.

Betsy DeVos, shared the show in a statement Earlier this month, a spokesperson revealed to Newsweek magazine that DeVos “is concerned that a misuse of taxpayers’ money by allocating millions of dollars to universities with significant funds. “” data-reactid = “27”> Although Education Secretary Betsy DeVos shared the program in a statement earlier this month, a spokesperson revealed to Newsweek magazine. that DeVos “is concerned that taxpayers’ money is being misused by allocating millions of dollars to universities with significant funds.”

$ 14 billion of the 2 trillion dollar package of the CARES law assigned to higher education institutions and students, as colleges and universities across the country have closed classrooms and turned to online learning. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The money is part of the approximately $ 14 billion of the CARES bill’s $ 2 trillion package allocated to higher education institutions and students, as colleges and universities across the country have closed classrooms and have turned to online learning.

formula& nbsp; established by Congress according to which a greater benefit is granted to institutions with significant proportions of low-income students with federally funded Pell grants. Apparently, the formula does not take into account the financial need of each institution. “Data-reactid =” 29 “> Aid amounts for universities and colleges were determined based on a formula established by Congress according to which it is awarded a Greater benefit to institutions with significant proportions of low-income students with federally funded Pell grants Apparently, the formula does not take into account the financial need of each institution.

be forced to close permanently, reported Bloomberg. “data-reactid =” 30 “> Even with aid, several smaller, financially struggling universities may be forced to close permanently, Bloomberg reported.

lose value amid the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 crisis. “data-reactid =” 31 “> Institutions like Harvard may have to draw on its endowment, that is, its pool of assets and investments, or increase fundraising To cover its costs, Harvard’s endowment is the largest of any university in the world, but it risks losing value amid the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

an operating surplus of almost $ 300 million, according to Newsweek. “data-reactid =” 32 “> In addition to its endowment, Harvard ended fiscal year 2019 with an operating surplus of nearly $ 300 million, according to Newsweek.

cafeteria workers who were outsourced without offering them unemployment compensation, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He also gave the students occupying university residences just a few days to be abandoned. “data-reactid =” 33 “> Harvard has already announced hiring and salary freezes, cost cuts and the postponement of investment projects as the COVID-19 crisis depresses its earnings, it reported. Crimson – In March, the university was criticized for firing subcontracted cafeteria workers without offering them unemployment compensation, according to the Washington Free Beacon, and it also gave students occupying university residences just a few days to leave.

$ 1.1 billion bond of additional funds earlier this month taking advantage of falling interest rates, Bloomberg reported. “data-reactid =” 34 “> The university sold a $ 1.1 billion bond of additional funds earlier this month taking advantage of falling interest rates, Bloomberg reported.

“Substantial costs” incurred by the university Due to COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 35 “> DeVos sent a letter to colleges and universities asking officials, if they are able to survive without the help they will receive, to refer them to other needier institutions, he revealed. However, a Harvard representative told Newsweek that the federal aid he will receive will not go to any other center but will be used to address the “substantial costs” incurred by the university due to COVID-19. .

The top 20 universities that receive the most funds from the CARES law are public institutions. The Arizona State University will receive the largest donation, which will total $ 63 million.

Among the private Ivy League universities, Columbia University and Cornell University will each receive $ 12.8 million. Yale will get $ 7 million, and Princeton University expects about $ 2.5 million, according to estimates by the Department of Education. The department’s list is the first information Americans have about how they use their federal economic stimulus.

People on Twitter were furious that such a wealthy institution receives unexpected publicly-funded aid as an army of unemployed Americans is struggling to cover its housing and food expenses.

Harvard University will receive nearly $ 9 million in aid from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Department of Education announced last week. Sorry?

Harvard has an endowment valued at $ 40.9 billion as of 2019. The largest endowment in the world. Along with Harvard’s pension assets, working capital, and non-cash gifts, there is no freaking way Harvard needs $ 9 million in aid from the Federal government. – China Did This (@FeistyMonk) April 16, 2020

In 2019 Harvard had an endowment valued at $ 40.9 billion. The largest endowment in the world. Along with Harvard pension assets, working capital, and non-cash gifts, there is no way Harvard needs $ 9 million in aid from the federal government.

Great! Meanwhile, my kids aren’t eating today, I haven’t paid my electric or water, and my phones gonna get cut off. Thanks, gov’t! – Lisa H Turnage (@ LisaTurnage12) April 19, 2020

Very good! Meanwhile, my children do not have food today, I have not been able to pay for electricity or water and they are about to cut our phones. Thank you government!

I am an alum and I am furious. This is disgusting given our $ 41 fucking billion dollar endowment. – Demagogue Run Amok Alert (@DemagogueWatch) April 19, 2020

I am a student and I am furious. This is unpleasant given our damn $ 41 billion endowment.

Because it’s just so difficult for Harvard to survive on the mere $ 40 billion endowment they’ve racked up. So yeah, they really need that extra $ 9 thousand from the government.

Just think of all the school children and homeless people that could be fed. – WeDem5SuperBowlBoyz (@JeffDuPas) April 19, 2020

Harvard finds it very difficult to survive on the simple $ 40 billion endowment it has accumulated. So they really need that extra $ 9 million from the government. Just think of all the children and homeless people who could eat with that money.

How big is Harvard’s endowment? It could probably give aid to the Government !! – AMC (@Truthbuster) April 19, 2020

How big is the Harvard endowment? It could probably help the government!

Whew, the 41 Billion endowment is saved! – Hudson River Croc (@HudsonRiverCroc) April 15, 2020

Wow, the $ 41 billion endowment is safe!

Harvard, the hedge fund with a small college attached. – Stay home & wash your hands (@ V1Tervitused) April 19, 2020

Harvard, the investment fund with a small attached university.

Thanks, so the rich get richer and poor get poorer. Message received. – Marie G AML-BSA: cutie pie Jon Karl (@mkg_sd) April 19, 2020