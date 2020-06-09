A study carried out by researchers at the Harvard Medical School in Boston (United States) has shown that the new coronavirus, whose disease is known as Covid-19, could have been circulating in Wuhan (China) since last August. They have reached this conclusion after analyzing parking lot satellite images in Chinese city hospitals as well as internet searches on terms related to symptoms characteristic of the new coronavirus.

In fact, according to the analyzes carried out by the experts, the virus may have been circulating before being detected in the Wuhan market, a place where until now it has been thought that the spread of the disease began and that it has affected most of the countries of the world, including Spain.

Specifically, the experts analyzed more than 100 satellite images of Wuhan from January 9, 2018 to April 30, 2020, which resulted in more than 200 photographs of parking lots and hospital areas of Chinese city hospitals. Thus, they were able to verify that from August there was an increase in views of hospital centers, especially between September and October and culminating the maximum peak in December. In addition, in that same period there was a increase in Internet queries about cough and diarrhea.

Finally, and although the authors of the work acknowledge that these increases in hospital visits and Internet searches cannot be directly related to the coronavirus, they do assure that support other work indicating that the coronavirus arose before it was detected in the Wuhan market.

At the same time, they explain that in the month of August there were many people who looked for the symptom of diarrhea on the Internet, which is one of the most characteristic signs of Covid-19.