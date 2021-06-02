harsh criticism of Pablo Díaz for what he said in ‘Pasapalabra’

Pablo Díaz in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: Antena 3)

Pasapalabra contestant from Tenerife, Pablo Díaz, is used to being the protagonist for the better due to his continuous milestones in the Antena 3 program. However, this Tuesday has been for the worse.

Díaz has made a spectacular comeback against his rival Javier Dávila, hitting 12 letters continuously. It has been only two of the boat of Pasapalabra.

But in that impeccable hitting streak, the contestant has gotten stuck with the letter F and the T. After passing word several times and before failing the F, Díaz has pronounced a “shit on God” while lamenting that he has outraged the spectators.

In fact, the contestant has received many criticisms on social networks. These have come from both religious people and those who are not, but who have reproached him for saying “I shit on God” at a time when there are children watching the contest.

Some have even asked for the immediate expulsion of Díaz from the contest and others have asked him to apologize.

These are some of the criticisms it has received.

Not everything has been critical for Díaz. Other users have defended him and have justified that those words have come out of the nerves and tension of the moment.

Well, now all of Santos are going to criticize a bad word in such a stressful case. Bah! What an offended society ”, said, for example, a tweeter.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.