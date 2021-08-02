Harsh criticism of a Vox deputy for his tweet about Ana Peleteiro

Ana Peleteiro and Juan Luis Steegmann. (Photo: GETTY / YOUTUBE)

Vox deputy Juan Luis Steegmann has been receiving harsh criticism on Twitter for hours for the message he published after the Galician athlete Ana Peleteiro won the bronze medal in triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics.

The jumper’s achievement came shortly after Ray Zapata, who was born in the Dominican Republic but came to Spain as a child, won silver on the ground.

Those two medals led Steegmann to publish this tweet: “Zapata and Peleteiro are examples of the emigration that Spain needs. And an example for all of us. Per aspera ad astra ”.

The problem? That Ana Peleteiro is Spanish born in Spain, specifically in the Coruña town of Riveira.

The athlete herself explained her origins in an interview in El País in 2018, where she pointed out that she does not know who her father is.

“I don’t know where I have genes from. I do not know my biological father and, I do not know … He is black, I am sure, hehe … I always say: he is African, sure, because all blacks are from Africa, are from Cuba or are from the Dominican Republic, the blacks who are there come from Africa, because they were former slaves. My blood is African, and I am very proud of it. African and Spanish, hey, my mother is Spanish … ”, he stressed.

In addition, in the last hours the response that Peleteiro gave to the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, a year ago, shortly before the Galician elections, has become viral again.

At that time, the politician announced his presence in Galicia for the campaign stating that #GaliciaEsVerde.

The athlete’s response could not be clearer: “You better stay home. The only thing that Galicia has green are the mountains. No problem”.

