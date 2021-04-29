Harry’s great act of love for William that went down in history

According to a documentary broadcast precisely one day before the celebration of such a marked anniversary, the youngest of Prince Charles’s children did not hesitate to give his older brother one of the pieces with the greatest economic and sentimental value from his late mother’s jeweler, Lady Gave.

It is the ring that she received when her later ex-husband proposed to her in the eighties. The purpose of this assignment, how could it be otherwise, was for William to recreate such a beautiful moment from the past and thus take the necessary steps to ensure his commitment to the now Duchess Kate.

Kate is still wearing her engagement ring. (AP)