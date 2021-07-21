Harry’s book of memories caused a “tsunami of terror” among royals

As expected, the news caught all members of the British royal family by surprise and again they are not at all happy that Harry caught them around the corner again. In addition, The Mirror ensures that it generated a “tsunami of terror”.

The outlet revealed that both Prince William and Prince Charles are nervous about what Harry will tell, while the other members felt fear and hope some details can be changed. “Now there is a tsunami of fear among royalty about what Harry will write about,” said a source.. “Many hope that I can correct some things, but they do not have much hope”added.