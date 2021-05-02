Harry would be sorry for the interview with Oprah – The Chihuahua News – Between the lines

A few months ago, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave an interview to the American host Oprah Winfrey, in which they declared that they had been victims of racism, pressure and exclusion by the royal family, reasons that would have made them flee from England and give up the nobility.

But although Harry would have assured that he was happy to have a new beginning with his wife in the United States, it seems that he is already beginning to change his mind. And it is that according to the royal biographer, Duncan Larcombe, the youngest son of Diana of Wales is more confused than ever and above all regretful of the strong accusations he made about his family, because the reception he had from his relatives in the His grandfather’s funeral, Prince Philip, was cold and very distant.

Larcombe revealed that after the funeral, Harry was not at all excited to return to Los Angeles, where he now resides; Well, he realized how much he has lost: “I heard that Harry felt numb when he returned to Los Angeles. He did not think that he would have to face his family so soon, and when he did, he had mixed emotions, “he told a well-known international media.

Likewise, he said he knew the prince very well and described him as an impulsive young man, so he is sure that in the interview with Winfrey he spoke from anger, but now that things have calmed down he is beginning to be ashamed of his words: “ Now he faces the consequences. I think he will regret that interview, and perhaps his decision to leave the royal family, “he concluded.