Harry, the headache of Elizabeth II for the funeral of Philip of Edinburgh

The Queen and Harry, in 2018. (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images)

The funeral of Felipe de Edimburgo will be discreet due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, but also by the wishes of Elizabeth II’s husband. Only 30 people from his closest circle will gather at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel to bid the Duke a final farewell on April 17. Among them, his grandson Prince Harry.

Since the death of his grandfather was announced on April 9, much of the media attention was focused on whether the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be at the funeral. Finally the Duchess of Sussex has stayed in Los Angeles on medical recommendation due to her advanced state of pregnancy.

Next Saturday much of the eyes will turn to Harry. His behavior and his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, are in the spotlight. But there is another matter that is a headache for Elizabeth II and her family, the military uniform of the Duke of Sussex.

When Lady Di’s youngest son decided to stop being an active member of the royal family, he lost his military honors, so according to UK law, he could not say goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh dressed in military uniform. Yes, he can wear his medals on a civilian suit, but Harry would be the discordant note since it is practically certain that his brother Guillermo, his father and his uncles will wear a uniform of the Armed Forces in the last goodbye to Prince Felipe, who was a member of the Royal Navy and served during World War II.

Elizabeth II’s husband was the only member of the royal family along with Prince Andrew and Harry himself to participate …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.