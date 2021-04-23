Harry Styles will give us not one, two gay sex scenes in his new movie

So Harry will show a lot of skin on screen. The English publication reported that the interpreter of ‘Golden’ appear completely naked, leaving nothing to the imagination. “He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think of him, and this movie It really will, ”a source within the film expressed to The Sun.

The easiest look to replicate. Temporary tattoos + black fishnet stockings and voila! Trick or treat? (Beauty Paper’s)

Styles always you have refused to put a label on your sexuality . In interviews she has never expressed her sexual orientation and instead has dedicated herself to exploring and challenging masculine norms, be it with fashion or with her videos and various projects. Most notably as an ambassador for Gucci, she recently starred in Gucci Beloved and in the campaign wore one of the brand’s iconic bags, Jackie 1961.