Harry Styles was trapped in the United States and cannot return to his family | INSTAGRAM

The British star claims to feel very sad since he has not been able to pass social isolation in the company of his beloved family.

Styles retreated in a recent interview that he is too far from his family because he could not be able to get flights due to the restrictions that are due to the current pandemic.

The English interpreter is currently stranded in the state of California waiting for a flight that will take him back to his beloved family in England. It was through British radio that the 26-year-old singer stated that it has been difficult for him to find flights to return to his country due to the global health contingency.

“I’m currently in California, I’m stuck here. I was planning to go home, but then everything got a little strange with the flights, so I’m here now. I was supposed to come back to carry out my tour in two weeks, “Styles broadcast.

However, the singer stressed that he continues to keep in touch with his loved ones, thanks to technology and social networks. “We probably talk more than we are used to, to be honest. We make group video calls every morning and check that everyone is fine. And, strangely, that part has been nice … It is fun to be at home, but it is quite crazy when you remember why you are doing it, because I have friends in Italy “, Harry said somewhat concerned.

He added that although he likes to stay home because he has found different activities to do, he also feels sad when he remembers why he is doing it, since he said that he has many friends in Italy, where the pandemic has affected a lot in recent weeks, and He was very concerned about his colleagues who reside there.

However, Styles confessed that he has tried hard to keep his creativity alive, he is taking advantage of his time and doing things that he actually put off too long.

The former member of the band “One Direction” stressed that he has been making the most of his time in confinement, as it has helped him to compose more. “I am honestly writing a lot. I have not been doing very random activities. I think I’ve been doing activities that I should have done long before anyway. I’ve been playing more instruments, reading more, walking, exercising more, “he added, as well as jokingly, he also reported that he avoids eating everything in the house.

Harry confessed that he was sad because he will not be able to start his tour, but at the same time he has reflected on everything that is happening in the world and feels that at this moment the most important thing is that people stay safe so that they are not victims. of the so dangerous virus.

