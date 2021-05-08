Harry Styles to star in new Amazon Prime movie

Harry Styles will star in new Amazon Prime movie | Instagram

The recognized celebrity British, Harry Styles is recording some scenes in Brighton, England for a movie that will be on the Amazon prime video platform, that’s right, the famous singer is already going more for acting.

27-year-old Harry Styles is in the middle of recordings of “My Policeman”, The next great premiere that will come from the hand of Amazon Prime Video.

For a few weeks, the singer-songwriter, former star of the boy band One Direction, has been recording some scenes for the film in Brighton, a coastal city in England.

It is worth mentioning that the renowned British celebrity will be the protagonist of this great story along with Emma Corrin, noted for her role as the Princess of Wales in the Netflix series, The Crown.

My Policeman will be based on the romance novel of the same name, written by the British author, Bethan Robert.

The plot will revolve around the life of a police officer named Tom Burguess, played by Styles, who will live various adventures with his partner, Marion, and an old friend, Patrick.

Thus, together with Patrick, they will relive an exciting love story that they had in their past, at a time when homosexuality was punishable by law.

It should be noted that the recordings of this film are planned to continue for a while longer in different geographical points, although, for the moment, the production was based in Brighton.

In addition, the technical deployment was so great, as well as the long-awaited visit from Styles, that the citizens waited in the rain near the set to try to be their favorite artist.

On the other hand, Ramiro Zega, an Argentine content creator who lives in England, documented some moments of the recording and shared the photographs on his social networks.

Among these photographs, you can see the actors dressed in period costumes and developing the scenes in old and very cute English-style buildings.

In fact, Harry Styles and Emma corrin They surprised their fans quite a bit, this after they appeared kissing for the movie “My Policeman” in which they both star.

As we mentioned before, Emma Corrin is a British actress known worldwide for playing Princess Diana in the Netflix series “The Crown”, a role that won her a Golden Globe for the best actress in a television series in the year 2020.

She studied drama at the University of Bristol, although in 2015 she dropped out to pursue English, Theater and the Arts at St Johns College, Cambridge.

This is how the famous began her career playing small roles in the television series Grantchester and Pennyworth.

Then at the beginning of last year she played Jillian Jessup, Miss South Africa, in the movie Misbehavior alongside Keira Knightley.

While Harry Styles is undoubtedly breaking it among all his fans after it became known that the handsome singer will appear without any clothes in the film.

That’s right, Styles will star in passionate X-rated s3x0 scenes with Dawson, which is why the couple will remove their clothes at least two times on set, according to reports from the British newspaper The Sun.

And according to the medium, a connoisseur of the film indicated that “Harry will have s3x9 on the screen and they want it to look as real as possible.”

The plan is to shoot two games between Harry and David, then another scene where Harry is naked on his own. Not much will be left to the imagination ”.

He also pointed out that the ex-boyband member One Direction always wants to do things people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think of him, and this movie certainly will.