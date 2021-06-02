Harry Styles to launch his line of cosmetics and fragrances

Aside from her impressive music career, fashion prowess, and even acting titles, it seems like Harry Styles you are adding one more industry to your resume.

And is that Harry not only follows trends, he also helps create them. That is why it makes perfect sense for him to be launching her own beauty brand.

The news came to light when a fan account of the singer on Twitter uncovered documents registered in the UK business directory appointing Styles as director of a new makeup and fragrance company called ‘Pleased As Holdings Limited’.

Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED” as of now 👀 pic.twitter.com/m3R5w5CPfp – Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 28, 2021

This new business venture suggests that you will take your acquired knowledge of luxury perfumes and use it to your own advantage.

Likewise, fans have also begun to speculate what the line will offer, leaning on the suspicion that the star, who is known for her gender-fluid fashion and trend-setting manicures, It will probably offer unisex makeup and nail polish.

Styles Harry Edward: SHE pic.twitter.com/y1pQL8zCBJ – mari (@cnyonmadeit) May 30, 2021

This would be the most recent addition to the celebrity beauty boom, although it would not be the first to prove itself in this industry, as it was recently revealed that Alex Rodríguez joined a growing market and launched a makeup line for men .